Mumbai: ACB issues look out circular against businessman Jitendra Navlani in corruption case

Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a lookout circular against businessman Jeetendra Navlani.

The ACB had earlier registered a case against him for allegedly posing as a close aide of ED officials and accepting bribes worth amount Rs 59 crores, police said.

In March, this year, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut while addressing a press conference had alleged that ED has indulged in extortion racket in the state. He had further claimed that ED officers and one Jitendra Navlani extorted over Rs 100 crore from builders and corporate offices.

ALSO READ Mumbai: 10 more AC local train services to be added on Western Line

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:15 AM IST