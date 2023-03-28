Amruta Fadnavis threat case: Bookie ‘main conspirator’ say Mumbai police while opposing bail plea; roped daughter & brother in crime

Amruta Fadnavis threat case: Bookie ‘main conspirator’ say police while opposing bail plea; roped daughter & brother in crime | File pic

Mumbai: Calling bookie Anil Jaisinghani the “main conspirator” in connection with blackmailing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis, the police have opposed his bail application filed before a sessions court.

The police filed a response before the court on Tuesday to the bail pleas of Jaisinghani and his cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani, also arrested in the offence, filed a day earlier. They said that the 60-year-old had roped in his daughter Aniksha and a person close to him, Nirmal Jaisinghani, for the crime.

Police found video of Aniksha filling cash in bag

The police also emphasized that he is a “proclaimed offender” on record with 17 cases registered against him across states and four of these are still pending and he is declared an “absconder” in these. It said he was in hiding and did not face trial and if released on bail, it is possible he would abscond again.

Aniksha had allegedly offered a bribe to the complainant of ₹1 crore to get her father acquitted from a case. The police have found a video of her filling the cash in a bag. Referring to this bag, the police said the bag is yet to be recovered and a probe regarding it is still on and if Anil is released on bail, there is a possibility the bag may be disposed off. It also stated that it suspects some political person may be involved in the conspiracy and if granted bail, the bookie may send the person underground.

Police say Nirmal Jaisinghani had active role in WhatsApp message conspiracy

Similarly, opposing the bail plea of the bookie’s cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani, the police have said in their response before the court that he had an active role in the conspiracy as whatsapp messages and video clips were sent from a phone found with him. It also pointed out that though he himself has no criminal history, he was in constant touch with Anil who has 17 crimes registered against him in different states. It also empasized that he had left for Gujarat to help Anil after the police had sent notice to Anil during the probe.

In a separate development, the Madhya Pradesh police have sought custody of the bookie in an offence registered in the state and the matter is expected to be heard on April 3.