Amitabh Bachchan to Disha Patani: Luxury house deals that rocked 2021

Despite challenges thrown at it by the pandemic, the real estate sector witnessed substantial preference in high cost houses in 2021. While some of these deals involved Bollywood personalities, others were grabbed by high networth individuals, both nonetheless eyeball grabbing. Good for the government that it brought in high returns in the form of stamp duty charges.

The Free Press Journal has regularly reported these multicrore deals, but here are some that took the cake. But before the luxe reckoner, here is an FAQ of sorts.

According to the Department of Registration and Stamps, the Government of Maharashtra, in December alone over Rs 741.53 crore revenue was made through just stamp duty fees, even as 9,406 property conveyance sales were recorded.

The Raheja family bought property worth Rs 427 crore in Raheja Artesia. The Polycab promoter also bought a house in Beau Monde, Prabhadevi, for Rs 34.5 crore.

Actor Rani Mukherjee also bought a house for Rs 7.12 crore.

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd bought the seafacing ‘Panhar Bungalow’ in Worli; it comprises B+G+6 floors with a carpet area of 19,886 sq ft. Two of these transactions were registered for a total sum of Rs 185 crore.

The business family comprising Ramdeo Agarwal, Sunita Agarwal and Vaibhav Agarwal bought a duplex in Samudra Mahal, Worli, for Rs 46.29 crore.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, in April, bought a duplex in Atlantis, Andheri West, for Rs 31 crore. The carpet area of the apartment is 5,184 sq ft, and it came with six car parking slots. Actor Abhishek Bachchan sold his duplex flats in Oberoi 360 West for Rs 45.75 crore. He had bought this property in 2014 for Rs 41.14 crore.

Actor Disha Patani bought a house worth Rs 5.95 crore in Rustomjee Paramount, Khar West.

Promoter of listed company Mangalam Organics, Alka Dujodwala bought a duplex apartment in 33 South, Pedder Realty.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said that despite being the most expensive market in India to own a home, Mumbai became more affordable than previous years due to lower capital values and decadal low home loan interest rates.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 09:12 AM IST