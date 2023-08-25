Amidst Debt Crisis, Maharashtra MLAs From ALL Parties With Their Families Embark On Europe Junket Costing Over ₹1 Crore

The group of legislators at Marriott, Frankfurt |

Starting from October 25, a group of 22 Maharashtra MLAs are scheduled to embark on a European trip, funded by taxpayer money. These MLAs, who recently switched parties in pursuit of political advantage, are now utilising their newfound authority to indulge in a luxurious vacation, all at the cost of the very citizens they are elected to serve. This, at a time, when the state's debt burden is set to spiral to Rs 7.07 lakh crore

What adds a layer of irony is that these MLAs are entrusted with the task of enhancing the lives of Maharashtra's residents, yet they seem to be prioritizing personal interests over public welfare. This situation sends a concerning message that their inclination lies more in European travel than in addressing the pressing issues affecting their constituents.

The commitment of these MLAs to gender equality is evident by their willingness to travel all the way to Europe for further education on the matter.

'Study tour' excuse for lavish junket

It has been reported that a study tour is scheduled in Europe, covering Germany, the Netherlands, and London. Manisha Kayande, a legislator from the Shiv Sena party led by Eknath Shinde, will be participating in this tour.

During this tour, 8 legislators from the BJP, 2 from the Shinde group, 1 from the Thackeray group, 5 from the Nationalist Congress Party, and 6 from the Congress party will be traveling.

Consequently, the legislators are expected to implement what they learn upon their return to the state.

Legislators Participating in European Tour -

Neelam Gorhe, Shinde Group

Manisha Kayande, Shinde Group

Udaysingh Rajput, Thackeray Group

Sunil Kambale, BJP

Namdev Sasane, BJP

Manisha Chaudhari, BJP

Monica Rajale, BJP

Vidya Thakur, BJP

Ashwini Jadhav, BJP

Uma Kapare, BJP

Seema Hire, BJP

Sumant Patil, Nationalist Congress Party

Manikrao Kokate, Nationalist Congress Party

Sunil Shelke, Nationalist Congress Party

Ashok Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party

Manohar Chandrikapure, Nationalist Congress Party

Zeeshan Siddique, Congress

Abhijit Wanjari, Congress

Sulbha Khodke, Congress

Pradnya Satav, Congress

Sangram Thopate, Congress

Shivraj Lingade, Congress

Leaders put differences aside, travel to Europe together

One glance at the list of legislators touring Europe will shock many political observers as leaders of parties being considered arch-rivals are traveling on this trip together. Not only this, families of some of the leaders are also accompanying the legislators, as per sources.

Approx. expenses of the tour

However, its not clear if the expenses of the family members are being borne by the state government.

On the other hand, expenses of one legislator for the tour stand at Rs 5 lakh, as per sources. If the total expense for all 22 leaders is summed up, it approximately stands at Rs 1.10 crore.

Maharashtra's debt problem

As leaders across the party lines tour to Europe, its important to note that Maharashtra’s debt burden is set to spiral to Rs 7.07 lakh crore, which will be one of the highest for any state in the country. The Maharashtra government, in its Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement, has said that its thrust on infrastructure modernisation is one of the major causes for the increase in government borrowing.

In the current fiscal year, Maharashtra is allocating Rs 53,648 crore to meet its debt obligations. The aggregate debt stock of Maharashtra accounts for 18.23 percent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). State borrowing should ideally stay within 25 percent of the state's GSDP. In the fiscal year 2021-22 (actuals), the proportion of the state's debt stock in relation to its GSDP stood at 18.56 percent. For the year 2023-24, it is projected that the debt stock will be approximately 18.23 percent.

