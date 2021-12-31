Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra govt announces fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, funerals, events - check details here

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, including the Omicron cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events and funerals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The people of Maharashtra are threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus especially with the emergence of the Omicron variant, and therefore it is imperative to take certain urgent measures to prevent and contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus," the Maharashtra government order read.

"In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals," the order read.

"In case of any gathering or program, whether social, cultural, political or religious, whether in enclosed spaces or open to sky spaces, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons," the order further said.

The order further said that in the case of last rites, "the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 20 persons."

Further, the order states, "In any other part of the state which are tourist spots that attract a large crowd of people such as beaches, open grounds, etc, the competent authority may as deemed appropriate, impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973."

"The order shall come into the force, in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai from 00:00 Hrs of 30 December 2021 and will remain in force till 24 Hrs of 7 January 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," the order reads.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Thursday has already imposed Section 144 in the city starting from December 30 till January 7.

As per the new COVID-19 restrictions, prohibition has been placed on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts, and clubs from December 30 to January 7.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 07:23 AM IST