Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra govt places order for 60,000 Remdesivir vials

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has placed an order of 60,000 vials of Remdesivir and booked 20,000 vials of Tocilizumab.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Directorate of Medical Education and Research has placed that order at a competitive rate. The state government has ordered Remdesivir at Rs 3,392.48 each and Tocilizumab at Rs 30,870 each.

This comes after Maharashtra continues to face acute shortage of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab due to black marketeering. These two key medicines being used to treat coronavirus in India, both are approved by the US Food and Drug Authority for the treatment of COVID-19.