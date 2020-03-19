Amid coronavirus outbreak, anti-CAA protestors in Bhiwandi decide to limit their demonstration to four hours

Amid coronavirus outbreak, anti-CAA protestors in Bhiwandi have decided to limit their demonstration to four hours a day.

According to a report by Indian Express, the decision was taken after police served them a notice, demanding they evacuate the protest site. Since the outbreak, a number of protesters have dropped in Bhiwandi. But in Mumbra, women from the district are still seen in high numbers to condemn the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).