Amid coronavirus outbreak, anti-CAA protestors in Bhiwandi decide to limit their demonstration to four hours

Amid coronavirus outbreak, anti-CAA protestors in Bhiwandi have decided to limit their demonstration to four hours a day.
According to a report by Indian Express, the decision was taken after police served them a notice, demanding they evacuate the protest site. Since the outbreak, a number of protesters have dropped in Bhiwandi. But in Mumbra, women from the district are still seen in high numbers to condemn the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
Two women tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai metropolitan region on Thursday, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 47. They are currently undergoing treatment at isolation wards in Mumbai as the state government and city civic administration grapples with the mega-challenge of keeping crowds away to keep the virus at bay.
On Tuesday, COVID-19 claimed it's the first victim in the state after a 63-year-old man with a history of travel to Dubai, passed away in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. His wife and son who also tested positive are currently under treatment in the same hospital.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)