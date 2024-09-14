Ambernath Gas Leak: MPCB Sends Closure Notice To Nikakem Products, Chemical Factory Behind Fugitive Emissions

Video screengrab | X/@BigBreakingWire

Thane: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) reportedly issued a closure notice to Nikakem Products, a chemical factory based in Ambernath, on Friday following a gas leak that affected local residents on Thursday night. The incident led to widespread complaints of eye irritation, breathing difficulties and reduced visibility as a thick haze spread across the area. Residents from Morivli village, near the MIDC industrial area, were particularly affected, with some experiencing vomiting and panic as the smog-like conditions enveloped their surroundings.

Factory Manufactures Hazardous Chemicals

According to a Hindustan Times report, the gas leak began around 11:00 pm and quickly spread, covering a one-kilometre radius by 11:30 pm. The situation was brought under control within two hours, and fortunately no injuries or hospitalisations were reported. The factory manufactures hydrochloric acid, phosphorus trichloride and phosphorus pentoxide, all of which are hazardous chemicals.

Rajendra Rajput, a senior official at MPCB's Kalyan region, the factory had closed operations at 7:00 pm, but it was storing excessive amounts of acid in drums without taking proper safety precautions. Rainwater, leaking through the roof, came into contact with the stored acid, causing a chemical reaction that released harmful fumes. As a result, the MPCB issued an immediate closure notice to the company on Friday. A gas detection system was also deployed at the site to assess the extent of the leakage and monitor air quality.

Source Of Gas Leak Found

The Ambernath police were alerted to the situation at 11:00 pm when smoke was observed in the MIDC area of Morivali village. Senior Police Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar stated that the smoke originated from Nikakem Products and was the result of a chemical reaction involving two partially cut yellow drums. The fire brigade quickly extinguished the chemical process and the police are maintaining vigilance to prevent any further incidents.

Locals Express Dissatisfaction Over Incident

Local residents expressed frustration with the recurring issues of chemical leaks and toxic fumes from factories in the area. Jayesh Nair, a resident of Morivli while speaking to HT, described the night as terrifying, with visibility so poor that he couldn’t see out of his window. He experienced vomiting and eye irritation and many other residents faced similar symptoms. Nair also criticised the MPCB for its lack of effective monitoring, stating that chemical leaks happen frequently but are often ignored by authorities.

Another resident, Satish Waghmare, recounted his own experience, noting that he couldn’t see a building gate just a few feet away during the incident. His eye irritation persisted for several hours and the night was marked by coughing and panic among his neighbours.