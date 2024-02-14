All You Need To Know About The L&T Sea Bridge Marathon 2024 To Be Held On Atal Setu

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link | MMRDA

Mumbai: This weekend, the city gears up for the inaugural L&T Sea Bridge Marathon 2024, presented by the construction giant in collaboration with the MMRDA. The mega event is set to take place on Feb 18. With the stunning backdrop of the newly unveiled Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), this marathon promises to be a groundbreaking event, attracting nearly 5,000 eager runners, with the majority hailing from Mumbai.

Details Of The Marathon

Participants have the opportunity to choose from four race categories, starting with the signature 42km event at 5 am, followed by the half marathon at 6 am, a 10km run at 6.30 am, and concluding with a 5k run at 6.45 am. Beyond being a mere athletic competition, this marathon marks a collective effort to foster connectivity and progress within the city.

Sanjay Mukherjee, the metropolitan commissioner, highlighted the profound symbolism embedded in this event. By traversing the sea and linking two cities, the marathon symbolizes resilience, unity and the city's unwavering commitment to growth and connectivity.

About The Atal Setu

The marathon unfolds against the backdrop of the Atal Setu, an engineering marvel that has been in the making since 2018. Recently opened to the public, this six-lane bridge serves as the track for the marathon, boasting a staggering 16.5km stretch over the sea. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it stands as the country's longest sea bridge and the world's 12th longest.

L&T, the driving force behind the marathon, emphasizes the dual significance of the event. Not only does it represent a milestone in the company's legacy of constructing landmarks, but it also stresses the importance of physical fitness and environmental sustainability. Chairman SN Subrahmanyan points out the marathon's role in promoting a healthier society and a greener future.

BIB Collection Details:



Date: Friday, 16th February 2024

Timings: 11:00 am to 07:00 pm



Date: Saturday, 17th February 2024

Timings: 10:00 am to 05:00 pm



Venue: MahaMumbai Metro Coach Exhibition Centre



Joining The Top Marathon List

The Sea Bridge Marathon adds to the roster of prestigious marathon events in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Joining the ranks of the renowned Tata Mumbai Marathon and the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon, it solidifies the region's reputation as a hub for athletic excellence.

Participants are reminded of the logistical details, including BIB collection times and reporting requirements. While full marathon runners must report 30 minutes before the race, participants in other categories are advised to arrive an hour early. Bibs can be collected from the Maha Mumbai Metro Coach Exhibition Centre on Friday and Saturday before the event.