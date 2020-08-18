All you need to know about 'Corona Free Autorickshaw' service launched in Pune

In a bid to minimise the possibility of spread of COVID-19 infection among commuters, 'Corona Free Autorickshaw' service was launched in Pune by one of the unions in the city on Monday.

As per the story by the Indian Express, the service was launched by Rickshaw Panchayat which is the largest union of autorickshaw drivers in Pune. It was inaugurated by Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

What is Corona Free Autorickshaw?

In this, at least 100 autorickshaws have been modified

Autos now have a transparent separation between the driver and passengers

Sanitiser spray for commuters to sanitise the interior surface and seat

Another sanitiser spray for the driver apart from a mask and a face shield.

Meanwhile, as per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 835 in the last 24 hours to 74,933 on Monday.

With 46 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,785, he said.

A total of 1,049 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 14,442 during the day, he said.