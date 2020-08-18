All you need to know about 'Corona Free Autorickshaw' service launched in Pune

In a bid to minimise the possibility of spread of COVID-19 infection among commuters, 'Corona Free Autorickshaw' service was launched in Pune by one of the unions in the city on Monday.
As per the story by the Indian Express, the service was launched by Rickshaw Panchayat which is the largest union of autorickshaw drivers in Pune. It was inaugurated by Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.
What is Corona Free Autorickshaw?
In this, at least 100 autorickshaws have been modified
Autos now have a transparent separation between the driver and passengers
Sanitiser spray for commuters to sanitise the interior surface and seat
Another sanitiser spray for the driver apart from a mask and a face shield.
Meanwhile, as per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 835 in the last 24 hours to 74,933 on Monday.
With 46 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,785, he said.
A total of 1,049 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 14,442 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 58,706 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 4,635 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 3,64,444, Mohol said.
Pune district reported 1,829 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,27,026 on Monday, a health official said.
He said the death toll reached 3,104 with 82 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period.
Also, 1,049 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.
With 681 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's rally rose to 36,078," he said.
The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 16,015, the official added.
(With inputs from PTI)
