All is well in NCP: Leaders after party chief Sharad Pawar reprimanded grandnephew Parth

Two days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar reprimanded his grandnephew Parth Pawar, leaders rallied together to clarify that all is well in the party and nobody is unhappy. Party Members of the Parliament Supriya Sule and Sunil Tatkare and Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde met Pawar and discussed a range of issues relating to NCP in the wake of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) attempt to engineer division.

NCP has ruled out Parth taking any extreme steps and scoffed at the media reports that he may join BJP.

An NCP minister, who had met Pawar, told Free Press Journal, “What is being shown in the media is their own creation. There is no discussion on Parth Pawar. Instead, the party is in the midst of a launching plan to further strengthen the organisation and give entry to those who deserted NCP and also those who are keen from BJP.’’

However, the first reaction from the Pawar family came in. Parth Pawar’s aunt Vijaya Patil, who is Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s sister, said, “Parth is a virtuous man. He has to follow party discipline. I do not think Parth will take any decision in haste.’’ She further added that the issue is being discussed in the media as if there are no other issues left for debate. Parth Pawar’s cousin and NCP legislator Rohit Pawar declined to comment but said, “Whatever Pawar saheb said about Parth is a family matter.’’

So far, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Parth Pawar have preferred not to make any comment. DCM spent the entire day today attending official and party meetings in Pune, while Parth, who had met his aunt Supriya Sule last night, was in Mumbai. He may visit Baramati, which is a Pawar family turf.