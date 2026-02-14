 Alibaug Viral Video: Opposition Alleges Farmland Snatching By Rahul Narwekar & Team In Mahtroli Village; Maha Assembly Speaker Issues Clarification
In Mahtroli village, a video circulated on social media shows farmers confronting officials from Rahul Narwekar’s team. Opposition leaders like Sanjay Raut accused the team of measuring land during a wedding. Narwekar said he was passing by, saw a dispute, and only advised them to maintain peace.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
Mumbai: A video showing local farmers reportedly confronting Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and his team is going viral on social media. Opposition party leaders, including Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Congress, claimed that government officials entered a person’s premises in Mahtroli village, Alibaug, and began measuring land in their absence. However, Narwekar issued a statement saying he has no connection to the dispute.

Here's What Happened

In the viral video shared by Maharashtra Congress, a woman is seen hitting a man who is part of Narwekar's team. In the video, she is also seen slamming the officials for entering her land premises, while they were reportedly gone out for a family function. Later, Narwekar is seen talking to a woman and a man and asking them not to fight.

Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut alleges land snatching by Narwekar.

The videow as also shared by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who alleged that land was being snatched in the coastal region, a popular weekend getaway for Mumbai residents. Raut claimed in his post on X that government officials entered a person's premises at Mahtroli village and started measuring the land while there was a wedding in the family.

Rahul Narwekar Issues Clarification

Hours after the video went viral, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, issued a clarification that he had no connection to the dispute or the incident. In a post on X, he said, "While I was on my way to my farmland, I noticed a dispute between two farmers on the road. At that time, I merely advised them to resolve the dispute peacefully, and then I proceeded on my way for my work."

The Speaker requested that his name not be unnecessarily linked to the incident.

One of the farmers in the video, named Ramesh Patil, told reporters that Narwekar had nothing to do with the incident. "He was passing by and tried to resolve the issue," Patil said as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, as per the election affidavit filed by Narwekar's younger brother, Makrand Narwekar, for the last month's Mumbai civic elections, he bought 27 land parcels in the area from 2022 to 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)

