Alfa Communications Felicitates Varied Talents From Across The Country At The Third Alfa Awards | FPJ

Mumbai: Pioneers, achievers and path breakers from various fields were felicitated at the third edition of Alfa Awards. Alfacommunication which has initiated the legacy of Alfa Awards, felicitated 29 people from the field of medicine, education, social work and business among others.

On Tuesday, Alfacommunications organised the third edition of its award ceremony which aims to recognise varied talents who are excelling in various fields and helping the society to be a better place. Alfacommunications is an organisation which was established in 2002 by Dr. Rajendra Gawai for medical and health activities, which also entered into cultural fields from 2013.

The event was attended by renowned by renowned film and TV actor Surendra Pal, president of The Free Press Journal Abhishek Karnani as well as Lawrence & Mayo’s group director Dr. Vivek Mendonsa.

The third edition of Alfa Awards felicitated 29 individuals for social work, community building, animal welfare, service of underpriviledged, contribution to medical science, sports, literature, empowering specially abled and knowledge building among others. Moreover around 142 people carrying out exemplary work across various fields were also felicitated at the event.

Read Also Mumbai: 5 Children Fall Ill After Eating Samosas At Private School Canteen

Abhishek Karnani, president at The Free Press Journal, appreciated Dr Gavai for taking the mission to various parts of the country so that more change makers get the recognition they deserve. “The work of these individuals shows us that change does not only come from big institutions, but from people who care, people who act and people who stay committed even when no one is watching. Their efforts make a society better and their stories remind us that kindness and service still guides the spirit of the country. These are the examples our youth need today. When we highlight such stories, we inspire many more to step forward and make a difference,” he said.

Karon Shaiva, founder of idobro and a member of the jury, said, “The inspiration behind being a part of this was that this event is not about big names or huge numbers but simply about good people and great work. The jury process was really difficult, and that's why we did not list anyone as a winner or runners up. It was not about who's being first, second and third, but it was about good people doing great work.”

The event, which was organised at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi, was sponsored by Lawrence & Mayo, All Star Inc., Centayr, DY Patil University, Entod Pharmaceuticals, and Satyam Collection. The Free Press Journal, and Navshakti collaborated as media partners while idobro joined as the knowledge partner for Alfa Awards 2025. The award ceremony was conducted by Yellow Spider Events.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/