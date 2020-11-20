Akshat Utkarsh Death: Father accuses son's GF of pressuring marriage

Amboli Police said that the actress booked for the murder of Bihar-born Akshat Utkarsh, 26, had allegedly forced him for marriage and that he had confided about the situation with his family. The aspiring actress was living-in with Utkarsh and he was depressed due to the constant pressure. Police, however, claim that Utkarsh was depressed due to lack of work and had committed suicide.

Police sources said that the aspiring actor's father stated in the Zero FIR that his son's girlfriend had pressured him to get married. The father accused that Utkarsh's live-in girlfriend wanted to marry him, but the deceased actor wanted to marry according to his parents' wishes. The deceased actor's uncle had also claimed that Amboli Police was inefficient in the probe and he was murdered.

Amboli Police officers said that Utkarsh allegedly had a drug problem and was in depression that his career was not picking up even after staying in the city for a long time. Police also stated that preliminary postmortem report suggested it to be a case of suicide based on the cause of death and asphyxiation marks. However, after the murder case was transferred to Amboli, police are investigating the matter and will make arrests if deemed appropriate, said an official.

On September 27, when Utkarsh had allegedly hanged himself to death at his Andheri (W) residence, his live-in girlfriend was in the same house and had found him hanging from the ceiling fan. She had alerted the neighbours and rushed him to the hospital, only to be declared dead before arrival. While police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter, his family had accused police of inefficiency and claimed it was a murder.