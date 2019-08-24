Akola man, kin booked in first triple talaq case

Akola: A woman has filed a case against her husband for giving her instant triple talaq, a practice now banned and punishable under a new law, police said on Friday.

The case was filed on Thursday by the woman at the Balapur police station of Akola district in Maharashtra against her husband and his four relatives under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage Act), 2019, and also relevant sections of the IPC, Inspector Gajanan Shelke said.

This is the first triple talaq case filed in Akola district, he said. According to the complainant woman, her husband Mohammad Jafar Mohammad Taslim and his relatives were ill- treating her over various issues, forcing her to return to her father's house sometime back.

The couple, who has three children, got married in 2013, Shelke said. The woman hails from Balapur, while her husband is a native of adjoining Washim district. On August 21, both the parties came to Balapur for mutual settlement but a dispute arose between them, he said.

Following this, Taslim pronounced talaq three times upon his wife, Shelke said, citing the complaint. Taslim and his four relatives were booked under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) besides the new law. No arrest has been made yet, the police added.