'Ajit Pawar Will Be Made CM For Five Years': DCM Devendra Fadnavis's Big Statement With A Caveat

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that Ajit Pawar will be made Chief Minister for the complete five-year term. However, he remained ambiguous on when this would happen and said, "At an appropriate time."

Fadnavis, who was interviewed at the India Today Conclave here on Wednesday, was replying to questions related to speculations that Ajit Pawar will be Chief Minister of Maharashtra very soon. While posing the question, the interviewer said, "Ajit Pawar keeps saying that he would change everything in just six months." Replying to the question in the same tone, Fadnavis said, "Nothing happens in just six months. Hence, whenever the appropriate time comes, we shall have him as Chief Minister for the complete five years."

Also, trying to put to rest speculations regarding change in leadership in the state, Fadnavis added, "Right now Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister and there is no reason why he would be changed. So, not ahead of Lok Sabha elections, not before Assembly polls, there is no scope for leadership change in Maharashtra in the near future."

On the issue of disqualification of MLAs, while ruling out trouble for the Shinde group, Fadnavis said, "As a lawyer I can say that the Supreme Court judgment in the case is a clear indication that Shiv Sena (UBT) has lost it."

While responding to a question about the timeline of his attempt to form a short-lived government with the NCP, Fadnavis stated that, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra in 2019 with the consent of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

"Post assembly elections in 2019, we were discussing government formation with Sharad Pawar. We had even finalised portfolio distribution and guardian ministers' responsibilities. But Pawar made a U-turn and backed out," Fadnavis said, insisting that the decision to impose President's Rule was taken with the NCP leader's consent.

"The governor has to ask every political party whether it would like to stake claim to form the government. The NCP refused to do so and its letter [to this effect] was typed at my residence in Mumbai. Pawar suggested some corrections, which were made, and then it was submitted," Fadnavis added.

"Pawar told us that he could not take a decision to tie up with the BJP in a short period. He said he would first tour the state and announce his decision to form a government with the BJP after convincing people. Pawar said he would need one month for it," the deputy CM said.

NCP refutes Fadnavis' claims

Meanwhile, the NCP has refuted Fadnavis' claims about Sharad Pawar's consent in imposing President's rule in the state.

"We wish to clarify that these claims are entirely baseless and lack any factual foundation," said Chief Spokesperson of NCP Mahesh Tapase.

"The NCP, under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, has consistently upheld the principles of democracy and the will of the people. We would like to remind Fadnavis that the decision to impose President's Rule in Maharashtra was taken by the Central Government, and any insinuation that it was influenced by Pawar is false and misleading," said the NCP leader.