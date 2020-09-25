Ajit Pawar pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, deletes tweet later

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday paid tributes to the founder of Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Born on September 25, 1916, in Mathura district, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party. He became the President of the Jana Sangh in December 1967.

"Tributes to the founder of Jana Sangh and senior leader late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary," wrote Pawar. However, the tweet was deleted later.

Here is the screenshot of the now-deleted tweet: