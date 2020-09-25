Ajit Pawar pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, deletes tweet later

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday paid tributes to the founder of Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
Born on September 25, 1916, in Mathura district, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party. He became the President of the Jana Sangh in December 1967.
"Tributes to the founder of Jana Sangh and senior leader late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary," wrote Pawar. However, the tweet was deleted later.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.
"The master of Indian politics, rich in versatility and founder of Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji struggled throughout his life for the protection and conservation of India's culture and values. With ideas of integral Humanism and Antyodaya, he gave a progressive ideology to the nation," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.
"As an excellent organiser, Deen Dayal ji laid the foundation of alternative politics which is today doing the work of bringing poor, deprived and exploited class in the mainstream of development. His life is an example of social harmony and patriotism. I bow to such great patriot on the occasion of his birth anniversary," the Union Home Minister added.
PM Modi also addressed BJP workers on the ocassion. Earlier in February, he had unveiled the 63-ft tall statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya while inaugurating the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre in Padao on the Varanasi-Chandauli border. The 'pancha loha' statue is the tallest statue of the BJP ideologue in the country.
(With ANI inputs)