'Ajit Pawar Not Big Enough': Sanjay Raut On Reports Of Deputy CM Offering Union Minister Post To Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday reacted to the media reports quoting a former Congress CM that Ajit Pawar offered Sharad Pawar a berth in Union Cabinet. Raut while speaking to media stated that Ajit Pawar is not that influential that he can make an offer to the NCP supremo. He also stated that Sharad Pawar has groomed Ajit and his stature is high in the political world.

"Ajit Pawar is not that big a leader that he can make an offer to Sharad Pawar. Pawar Sahab made Ajit Pawar, Ajit Pawar didn't make Sharad Pawar. His (Sharad Pawar) stature is high," said Raut.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former Congress CM Confirms Union Ministry Berth For Pawar Senior

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and senior Congress leader, Prithviraj Chavan, caused a significant uproar with his recent statement. He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had extended an offer to Sharad Pawar, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), for the Union agriculture ministry.

Chavan explained that a meeting between Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Sharad Pawar's nephew, and Sharad Pawar himself took place at a bungalow owned by businessman Atul Choradia in Pune. This meeting reportedly revolved around the BJP's proposition. Interestingly, NCP faction leader Jayant Patil was also present at the meeting, suggesting the gravity of the discussions.

Furthermore, Chavan disclosed that the BJP had gone a step further by proposing the chairmanship of the NITI Aayog to Sharad Pawar, with the status of a cabinet minister. However, Chavan indicated that Sharad Pawar had not accepted these offers made by Ajit Pawar. The meeting between the two leaders was the third of its kind since their political separation.

Chavan also mentioned that Ajit Pawar, who had engaged with senior BJP leaders in New Delhi recently, was entrusted with the task of conveying the offers to Sharad Pawar. This strategic move by the BJP aligns with its efforts to expand its political presence in Maharashtra, particularly in light of the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Offers Made To Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule

In addition, Chavan pointed out that the BJP had extended similar offers to Jayant Patil and Supriya Sule, both prominent figures in the NCP. The overall intention seems to be an attempt by the BJP to integrate Sharad Pawar into its political strategy, thereby enhancing its influence in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)