 Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde & Guv Acharya Devvrat Reach Baramati’s Vidya Pratishthan To Pay Last Respects – VIDEO
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde & Guv Acharya Devvrat Reach Baramati’s Vidya Pratishthan To Pay Last Respects – VIDEO

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Governor Acharya Devvrat visited Baramati’s Vidya Pratishthan to pay respects to Ajit Pawar, who died in a charter plane crash this morning. Five people, including Pawar and two crew members, were killed when the Learjet, operating from Mumbai, crashed nearly 100 feet short of the runway.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Governor Acharya Devvrat on Wednesday, January 28, arrived at Baramati's Vidya Pratishthan to pay their last respects to Ajit Pawar, who died in a crash landing of a charter plane in Baramati this morning.

Ajit Pawar and four other persons on board an aircraft were killed after it crashed near the Baramati airport. Pawar had taken off from Mumbai in the morning to address four rallies in the day in Pune district for the February 5 zilla parishad elections.

Meanwhile, as part of the investigation into the crash, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) officials were present at the office of VSR Ventures Private Limited, which operates the ill-fated charter plane. The AAIB team was seen placing boxes of documents into vehicles.

Ajit Pawar, 66, died this morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots.

Pawar was on his way to Baramati from Mumbai to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Details On Ajit Pawar's Last Rites

Ajit Pawar's last rites will be performed with full state honours tomorrow at 11 am. "The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar will be kept at Vidya Pratishthan ground for the public to pay their last respects today. The last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am," Kiran, Trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, told ANI.

Moreover, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Ajit Pawar. During the three-day mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings across Maharashtra where it is regularly hoisted.

No government entertainment programmes will be organised during this period. All state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed today.

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

