Ajit Pawar’s Final Moments, Last Photograph Of Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Surfaces Before Fatal Crash |

A poignant photograph showing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar standing with his security personnel has surfaced hours after his untimely death in a tragic plane crash. Party leaders confirmed that the image was taken earlier on Wednesday morning, shortly before Pawar boarded the chartered aircraft for what would be his final journey.

Ajit Pawar was travelling on a small chartered plane that took off from Mumbai at around 8 am. According to officials, the aircraft encountered difficulties while attempting to land near Baramati airport roughly 45 minutes later. The plane crashed during the landing attempt, killing all five people on board, including Pawar. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

Maharashtra’s longest serving Deputy Chief Minister

At 66, Ajit Pawar was Maharashtra’s longest serving Deputy Chief Minister, having held the position six times under different political dispensations. His career spanned several governments, including those led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Widely regarded as a mass leader with deep grassroots connections, Pawar built his political legacy through tireless work in rural development, irrigation projects and welfare schemes for farmers and marginalised communities. Colleagues and rivals alike often described him as a disciplined administrator with a sharp understanding of governance.

Prime Minister and leaders pay tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over Pawar’s death while addressing the annual NCC Prime Minister Rally in New Delhi. Calling the incident a tragic loss, he said Pawar played a significant role in the development of Maharashtra and the nation.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister posted a condolence message on X, describing Pawar as a leader of the people known for his administrative acumen and commitment to empowering the poor. PM Modi also personally spoke to Sharad Pawar to convey his condolences.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Baramati to meet Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, and other family members, offering their condolences in person.

Final rites in Baramati

Ajit Pawar’s final rites will be held on Thursday in Baramati. His mortal remains will be taken to Vidya Pratishthan, an institution closely associated with his public life, before cremation. Thousands of supporters and party workers are expected to gather to bid farewell to a leader whose political journey left a lasting imprint on Maharashtra.