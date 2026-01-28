Ajit Pawar Death Triggers Leadership Crisis And Uncertainty Over NCP’s Future

Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise has plunged the NCP into a leadership vacuum, sparking speculation over succession and a possible party reunification | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 28: The sudden demise of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra’s political landscape, triggering intense speculation over the future of the party he once firmly controlled. With no clear successor emerging from his family or the party ranks, the NCP now finds itself at a critical crossroads.

Split with Sharad Pawar and leadership vacuum

Ajit Pawar had split from his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar nearly three years ago, taking control of a faction of the party and aligning it with the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

His political acumen, strong grip over party organisation, and decisive leadership made him the unquestioned authority within his faction. However, his untimely death has left a leadership vacuum that appears difficult to fill.

Family offers no clear successor

Ajit Pawar’s immediate family offers little clarity on succession. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, entered politics only last year when she contested the Lok Sabha election from Baramati.

Despite her defeat, Ajit Pawar ensured her entry into Parliament through a Rajya Sabha nomination. Political observers note that Sunetra Pawar lacks administrative and organisational experience and largely functioned under her husband’s guidance.

Ajit Pawar’s two sons are also not actively involved in politics. Elder son Parth Pawar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Maval, has remained largely inactive since his defeat and is currently focused on business.

His name has also surfaced in connection with the Mundwa land scam in Pune. Younger son Jay Pawar, recently married in Bahrain, has never contested an election or participated in party affairs. This absence of a second line of leadership within the family has intensified concerns about continuity.

Factional divide limits options

Ajit Pawar was widely regarded as the political successor to Sharad Pawar, now 85, whose active role in day-to-day politics has diminished over the past five years. However, ideological differences between uncle and nephew had led to the formation of two separate NCP factions.

Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, remains an influential Member of Parliament and an active leader, but she continues to operate within her father’s party, which sits in the Opposition. MLA Rohit Pawar, too, faces similar limitations due to factional divides.

Senior leaders without mass appeal

During his lifetime, Ajit Pawar commanded loyalty from several senior leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde and Sunil Tatkare. These leaders worked under his direction, strengthening his position within the party. However, none from the Pawar family currently command similar authority or mass appeal.

Yugendra Pawar unlikely contender

Another Pawar family member, Yugendra Pawar, grandson of Sharad Pawar, was introduced into active politics during the last Maharashtra Assembly elections. He was fielded against Ajit Pawar in Baramati but suffered a decisive defeat.

Since then, Yugendra has remained politically subdued and continues to be part of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, making him an unlikely choice to lead Ajit Pawar’s faction.

Speculation over reunion of factions

Amid this uncertainty, political circles are abuzz with speculation about a possible reunion of the two NCP factions. If such a merger occurs, Sharad Pawar may temporarily assume leadership despite his advancing age, providing stability until a new generation emerges.

Another possibility being discussed is Supriya Sule taking charge of a united party, at least in the interim. Alternatively, leadership could shift away from the Pawar family altogether.

Possibility of leaders switching sides

Senior leaders such as NCP national secretary Praful Patel or Maharashtra state president Sunil Tatkare may step in to steer the party. However, such a move would mark a historic departure from the Pawar family’s dominance over the party they founded.

Political experts are saying now it would be interesting to see how many leaders will remain in the party, because dozens of leaders and ministers of the NCP are tainted with corruption and may join ruling parties like the BJP to sustain themselves in politics and save themselves from investigation by the ED and income tax authorities.

Secondly, the NCP led by Sharad Pawar is weak and cannot fight against a ruling party like the BJP. Therefore, they may choose to join the BJP.

All eyes on Sharad Pawar

As Maharashtra’s political arithmetic continues to evolve, all eyes are now on Sharad Pawar, a leader known for bold and unpredictable decisions. The course he chooses in the coming months may well determine not only the future of the NCP but also the balance of power in the state’s politics.

