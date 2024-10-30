 Ajit Pawar Betrayed Country By Fielding 'Terrorist' Nawab Malik: Kirit Somaiya
Nawab Malik filed nomination on Tuesday. This has created a problem for Mahayuti as the ruling alliance has announced Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Suresh Krishna Patil as its 'official' candidate in Mankhurd.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya | File

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Sommaiya has launched a strong attack on Nationalist Congress Party's (Ajit Pawar) Nawab Malik calling him a 'terrorist'. Somiaya alleged that Malik tried to break the country.

"Nawab Malik is a terrorist who tried to break India into pieces. He is Dawood's agent and Ajit Pawar's NCP has betrayed the country by giving ticket to Nawab Malik. On behalf of Mahayuti, Eknath Shinde's candidate Suresh Krishna Patil (Bullet Patil) of the Bharatiya Janata Party started campaigning yesterday," said Somaiya as quoted by news agency ANI.

This has created a problem for Mahayuti as the ruling alliance has announced Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Suresh Krishna Patil as its 'official' candidate in Mankhurd.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar has declared that his party will not campaign for Nawab Malik.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Frustrated With Political Parties, Sion’s Middle-Class...
article-image

Malik has been an MLA from Anushakti Nagar. Earlier this month, Malik had announced that he would contest from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency as an independent candidate.

This time Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik is contesting assembly election from the Anushakti Nagar on NCP ticket (Ajit Pawar faction).

Voting for Maharashtra assembly elections is due to take place on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

