Airoli–Katai Naka Corridor: Phase II Completed; Phase I In Final Stages | file photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved significant milestones in the development of the Airoli–Katai Naka corridor, a critical infrastructure project aimed at transforming regional connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).



Designed as a continuous high-speed corridor, the project will seamlessly connect Airoli, Mumbra, and Katai Naka, significantly reducing travel distance, easing congestion on existing road networks, and enabling faster, more efficient movement between Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan–Dombivli, and Badlapur.



The corridor is being implemented in three strategic phases, with Phase II now completed, Phase I nearing completion, and Phase III progressing steadily.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Commissioner, MMRDA stated, “Be it metro projects or road infrastructure, our approach is clear we are opening projects in phases instead of waiting for the entire project to be completed. This ensures that ready infrastructure is made available to citizens at the earliest, allowing them to benefit sooner rather than later.

The Airoli–Katai Naka corridor is going to change the way people move across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. By creating a seamless, high-speed connectivity spine between major urban nodes, it will make every day travel smoother and more efficient—not just for commuters, but also for the movement of goods.

Once the entire Airoli–Katai Naka corridor is fully completed, citizens will truly experience what ‘Mumbai in Minutes’ means in real, everyday travel. Traffic at busy junctions like Shilphata, which remain congested 24/7, 365 days a year, will see a clear difference, making travel smoother, faster, and far more comfortable for citizens.”



Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis Said, “This corridor is not just a road project; it is a strategic investment in Maharashtra’s future.Both phase I and phase ll are in its final stages of completion and shall be commissioned this year. By strengthening connectivity across key growth centres, it will accelerate economic activity, improve logistics, and enhance the quality of life for citizens across the region. As we move towards our vision of Mumbai 3.0, projects like the Airoli–Katai Naka corridor will play a pivotal role in decongesting the core city, unlocking new urban corridors, and driving balanced, sustainable development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and beyond.”



Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman MMRDA Eknath Shinde, Said, “This high-speed Airoli–Katai Naka corridor is a major connectivity boost for Thane and Navi Mumbai, especially with the tunnel link enabling faster and more seamless travel between the two regions. At MMRDA, our goal is to make the Mumbai Metropolitan Region more livable and to make everyday life easier for our citizens. By easing congestion and creating seamless connectivity across key growth centres, we are not only enabling faster commutes but also supporting the region’s expanding economic landscape.



“This project will not only significantly reduce travel time by 35 to 40 minutes but also give people something far more valuable time. Time that they can spend with their families, improving their overall quality of life. That is the true impact of infrastructure done right.”



Project Overview





Total Length of Phase I, II & III: about 12.71 km

Configuration: 3+3 lane carriageway

Tunnel: Twin tunnel with 3 traffic lanes + 1 refuge lane

Tunnelling Method: NATM (New Austrian Tunnelling Method – Drilling & Blasting), suited for complex geological conditions and widely used for its adaptability to diverse geological conditions





Advanced Tunnel Systems Include:



* Tunnel Ventilation system

* Tunnel Firefighting system

* High-pressure water mist system

* Intelligent lighting system

* Variable Message Signage (VMS)



Phase I: Tunnel and Elevated Road (Thane-Belapur Road to NH-04)

Phase I forms the critical backbone of the corridor, establishing direct connectivity between Airoli and National Highway-4 (NH-04) at Mumbra.

Total Length: 3.43 km



Twin Tunnel

Length: 1.69 km (configured as 3 traffic lanes with an additional refuge lane in each Tunnel tube.

Width:17.50 m (Each Tube)

Civil works:92% complete

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Elevated Road:

Length: 0.94 km

Configuration: 3+3 lane



Will be operationalized along with the tunnel

Installation of key systems such as lighting, ventilation, and firefighting is also at an advanced stage and will be completed shortly after the civil works.

This phase will provide a direct, congestion-free underground and elevated link, bypassing existing traffic bottlenecks at Mahape, Shil Phata & Kalyan Phata Junction and enabling seamless access to NH-04.



Phase II: Elevated Road (Airoli to Thane–Belapur Road)



Length : 2.57 km

Main Viaduct : 3+3 lane main viaduct

Up and Down Ramps: 3 lanes of up and down ramps on Airoli Mulund Road

Construction under this phase is fully completed

Current Progress: 100%



To be commissioned simultaneously with Phase I, Including the tunnel and associated ramps, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.



Once operational, this stretch will establish a direct link between the Mulund–Airoli Bridge and Mumbra, marking a breakthrough in east–west connectivity across the Navi Mumbai region.





Phase III: NH-04 to Katai Naka (Kalyan–Shil Road Corridor)



Length about: 6.71 km (Fully Elevated Corridor)

Main Viaduct : 3+3 lane main viaduct

Service road on both sides below the viaduct (2+2 lane)

Current Progress: about 10%

Up and down ramps at two locations

Completion Date: October 2028



The final phase extends the corridor from NH-04 to Katai Naka, completing the regional connectivity loop.



Key Features:



* Fully elevated high-speed corridor

* Strategic entry/exit ramps at:

* Diva–Shil Road

* Katai Naka Junction

* Katai Naka Badlapur Road





Transformational Impact



Upon completion of Phase III in 2028, the Airoli–Katai Naka corridor will function as a continuous, access-controlled high-speed corridor, delivering substantial benefits:



Distance Efficiency



Reduction of approximately 7–8 km between Mulund and Katai Naka, resulting in faster travel across the corridor.



Time Savings



Overall travel time is expected to reduce by 30–45 minutes post completion, enabling faster and more reliable daily commutes across Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Badlapur.



Decongestion of Key Routes

Traffic load will be significantly reduced on:

* Internal Road in Airoli

* Thane–Belapur Road

* Mahape Road

* Shil Phata junction

* Kalyan Phata (NH-04)

* Kalyan–Shil Road



Enhanced Regional Connectivity



Direct and efficient linkage between major residential, industrial, and commercial hubs



Strengthened connectivity between Mumbai and emerging growth centres in the MMR



The Airoli–Katai Naka corridor is poised to transform MMRDA’s vision of building integrated, futurer-eady infrastructure. By enabling significantly faster, safer, and more efficient travel across key urban nodes, the project is set to reshape mobility patterns across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, bringing key cities closer and unlocking smoother regional movement. It will serve as a critical backbone for connectivity and economic activity, while also accelerating everyday commutes for lakhs of people. More importantly, it brings us closer to realising the vision of “Mumbai in Minutes” where distances shrink, travel becomes seamless, and the way the MMR moves is fundamentally transformed.