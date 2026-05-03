MMRDA Achieves Major Metro Line 6 Milestone: 88% Progress, Critical Span Installed Over Western Railway Corridor In Just 95 Minutes

MMRDA Achieves Major Metro Line 6 Milestone |

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved a major construction milestone on Mumbai Metro Line 6 with the successful erection of the second steel composite girder span over the operational Western Railway corridor at Jogeshwari—one of the most technically demanding segments of the project.

Overall Physical Progress Now Crosses 88%

With this achievement, Metro Line 6 has now crossed 88% overall physical progress, reflecting strong execution momentum as the corridor steadily moves towards completion.

The newly erected span measures 31.16 metres in length and weighs approximately 90 metric tonnes. The structure comprises steel composite girders, diaphragms, and bracing systems, engineered to ensure long-term structural stability and operational safety.

Installation Completed in 95 Minutes vs 190-Minute Block

In a significant demonstration of execution efficiency, the critical railway span installation—planned within an approved 3-hour 10-minute traffic block—was completed in just 1 hour 35 minutes, substantially ahead of schedule. This accelerated execution minimized disruption to railway operations while maintaining the highest safety standards.

The operation involved complex, tightly sequenced activities including overhead equipment (OHE) shutdown, wire lowering, crane positioning, heavy lifting, precision placement, structural fixing, inspection, and restoration of railway systems—all executed within a constrained time window.

500-Ton & 600-Ton Cranes Used in Tandem

High-capacity 500-ton and 600-ton hydraulic cranes were deployed in tandem, ensuring precise and synchronized lifting across the live railway corridor. The entire process required minute-to-minute coordination between MMRDA, contractors, and Western Railway authorities.

With two consecutive steel spans now successfully launched across the railway corridor, MMRDA has made a decisive breakthrough in completing one of the most critical engineering challenges on Metro Line 6.

Line 6 to Boost East-West Connectivity for Mumbaikars

Once operational, Mumbai Metro Line 6—connecting Swami Samarth Nagar (Andheri Lokhandwala) to Vikhroli—will significantly strengthen east–west connectivity, reduce travel time across key corridors, and provide a faster, safer, and more efficient public transport option for Mumbaikars.

On the Development of Line 6, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS Commissioner, MMRDA, Commented that Metro Line 6 is now progressing at a strong pace, with over 88% of the work completed. What is particularly noteworthy is the speed and precision with which complex engineering works are being executed. “Completing a critical railway span in just 1 hour 35 minutes against a planned block of over 3 hours reflects the high level of planning, coordination, and technical capability of our teams.we are committed to delivering it with the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and engineering excellence,“ he said.

MMRDA acknowledges the continued support and coordination extended by Western Railway authorities, which has been instrumental in executing such complex works seamlessly.

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