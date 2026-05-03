Mumbai Customs Seizes Drugs Worth ₹1.64 Cr, Gold & Electronics Totalling Over ₹2.5 Cr In Major Airport Crackdown |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers in multiple cases have seized electronic items, cosmetic goods, and cigarettes valued at Rs 84.37 lakh, gold valued at Rs. 95.32 lakh and drugs worth Rs 1.64 crore.

Sangli Resident Intercepted from Bangkok Flight

According to the Customs, Air Intelligence Unit officers intercepted Sangli resident passenger Akash Bhaskar Nivale, on the basis of spot profiling, after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok. Thereafter the search of the baggage carried by the passenger was conducted for detailed examination. His trolley bag was found stuffed with seven metal containers. On opening the metal containers, they were found stuffed with fruiting and flowering top of the plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis).

The officer then weighed the total fruiting and flowering top of the plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis), which resulted in recovery of total net weight 1640 grams valued at around Rs 1.64 crores. Nivale was served with summons and directed to appear before the Air Customs Superintendent, Mumbai Customs. His statement was recorded wherein he admitted that he was aware that smuggling of Ganja and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment as per laws prevalent in India. However, he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India.

Accused Admitted Smuggling for Easy Money

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs officer.

Two cases were booked by Customs wherein electronic items, cosmetic goods, and cigarettes valued at Rs 84.37 lakh were recovered from two passengers who had arrived from Dubai. One case was booked in which 695 grams of crude gold valued at Rs. 95.32 lakh were recovered from one passenger who had arrived from Dubai. The passenger has been arrested in connection with this case.

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