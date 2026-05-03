TCS Nashik Case: Sheer Khurma & Drinks Laced With Sedatives? SIT Explores New Angles

TCS Nashik Case: No Evidence of Organised 'Conversion Racket', Finds APCR Fact-Finding Report | File Photo

Nashik: Investigators probing the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) multinational company case have reportedly found evidence suggesting that the accused allegedly mixed sedative substances in sheer khurma and certain cold drinks before sexually assaulting the victim women employees.

Sources indicate that the ongoing SIT interrogation of the suspects may reveal more shocking details in the case. It is alleged that the accused attempted to influence and convert young women employees by offering them sheer khurma and other food items. Investigators suspect that a conspiracy involving religious conversion and sexual exploitation was being carried out within the company and that certain financial funding may have supported these activities.

Suspicion of funding for religious conversion…

Meanwhile, based on complaints that employees were being encouraged to undergo religious conversion, the SIT suspects the involvement of external funding sources. The investigation is now moving in that direction as well.

Authorities are expected to examine laptops, computer web histories, and other digital materials used by the accused. In addition, bank account statements of the suspects will be scrutinised to determine whether any external funding was received.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar stated that the court has extended the custody of all four suspects until May 5.

What Is TCS Nashik Row?

The TCS Nashik row refers to a major 2026 controversy at Tata Consultancy Services Nashik involving allegations of sexual harassment, rape, mental abuse, and forced religious pressure. Complaints from multiple employees led to around nine FIRs, arrests, and a Special Investigation Team probe.

Alleged incidents span 2022–2026, with claims of exploitation and coercion inside the workplace. Recent updates include bail rejection for the key accused, continued police custody, and new allegations such as drugging and non-consensual filming.

The case gained national attention due to the company’s stature, sensitive allegations, and questions over institutional failure. Investigations are ongoing, with more evidence being examined.