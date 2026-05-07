MMRDA Slaps ₹1.25 Crore Penalty On Contractor & PMC For Safety Lapses After Labourer's Death At Worli-Sewri Connector Site |

Mumbai: A labourer was killed in a late-night accident at the Worli–Sewri Elevated Connector project site, prompting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd and Rs 25 lakh on Asystem STUP for safety lapses and delayed reporting.

Victim rushed to KEM Hospital, declared dead

The incident occurred around 12:15 am on May 5 on A.D. Marg during construction activity. According to preliminary information, the accident took place while a pier steel shutter was being shifted using a hydra machine, during which a worker was struck by the shutter and sustained severe injuries.

The injured labourer was rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel for emergency treatment, where he was declared dead by doctors.

Contractor and PMC found negligent in safety and supervision

MMRDA officials said “Its safety protocols clearly mandate immediate reporting and escalation of any serious incident occurring at project sites. Any attempt to delay, suppress, or bypass institutional reporting mechanisms is viewed with utmost seriousness. The Authority has identified significant lapses in safety compliance, supervision, and reporting responsibility on the part of both the contractor and the PMC. Strict action has therefore been initiated to reinforce accountability and ensure that such failures are not repeated.“

As per the Safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), contractors and project management consultants are required to strictly follow safety norms and immediately report any serious incident. Here the project contractor, J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, and the international PMC, Asystem STUP, were contractually obligated to inform the authority without delay.

Authority learned of incident through media, not official channels

However, as per the sources despite the fatal accident, it was not informed within the prescribed timeline. MMRDA became aware of the incident only after a delay of over 20 hours, and that too through media reports rather than official communication.

Taking a serious view of the lapse, MMRDA found deficiencies not only in on-site safety management but also in reporting transparency and supervisory accountability. Preliminary findings indicated negligence by the contractor in maintaining safety standards and complying with reporting obligations, while the PMC allegedly failed in its responsibility of independent safety supervision and timely escalation.

MMRDA stated that any compromise on worker safety, transparency in reporting, or adherence to safety protocols would invite strict action. The authority reiterated its commitment to enforcing accountability and maintaining high safety standards across multiple infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, the 4.5-km Sewri-Worli elevated connector, which is designed to disperse traffic from Atal Setu on the Mumbai side is progressing rapidly . The connector will link the trans-harbour bridge directly with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Coastal Road, and involves construction of two major rail overbridges—one at Sewri station across the Harbour line and the other at Elphinstone.

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