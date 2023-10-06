AIMIM Students Wing Writes To CM Eknath Shinde Demanding Navi Mumbai Metro Inauguration By Diwali

Representative image |

Navi Mumbai: The student's wing AIMIM has warned to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai metro by Diwali or they will do it symbolically. They have also written a letter to state chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra General Secretary of AIMIM Student’s wing and in-charge of Navi Mumbai-Raigad Haji Shahnawaz Khan has made the demand. He said that like the Mumbai-Goa highway, the completion of the Navi Mumbai Metro is getting delayed.

Urbanization Started In Navi Mumbai After Metro Project Was Announced

“The work of Navi Mumbai Metro, which is around 11.5 km between Belapur and Pendhar, started in 2013. After the construction of Navi Mumbai Metro, urbanization started in the Kharghar, Taloja and Pendhar areas on a large scale. A large number of housing projects have come up adjoining metro stations. Thousands of people migrated from Mumbai, Thane and other places. Today the Taloja Phase I and II population is more than one lakh,” said Haji Shahnawaz Khan in the letter.

He stated in the letter that the urbanization took place rapidly due to the expected metro facility in the future. But as the metro was not started even after a decade, residents feel cheated.

Khan has demanded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai Metro as soon as possible before Diwali and give relief to the residents of Taloja, Kharghar, Pendhar and relieve them from the daily hardships they have to endure for travel.

