Navi Mumbai: 50 Local Train Services Partially Cancelled Between Belapur And Panvel Due To Yard Remodeling Work

Representational Image

Due to the ongoing work of yard remodeling of Panvel station, thousands of commuters of the trans harbour line faced inconvenience on Thursday morning. To avoid the bunching, the central railway decided to partially cancel around 50 local services of the trans harbour line during morning rush hours.

According to CR, local services on harbour line were running as usual, only trans harbour line services were partially cancelled between Belapur and Panvel. Services on the trans harbour line were also running between Thane and Belapur.

"This sudden cancellation of local trains on the Trans-Harbor route has caused significant inconvenience to commuters. Around 50 local train services have been canceled within the span of these three hours" said a frequent commuter of CR, adding that continuous mega blocks have been causing trouble to commuters on the Harbor route for the past few weeks.

Another night block at Panvel on Thursday

Meantime, the central railway announced another night block at Panvel on Thursday. This block will be operated between 1.15 am to 4.45 am .The block will be started from the mid night of 5th /6th October. This night block will continue till midnight of 8th/9th October .

Suburban Services will remain cancelled between Belapur and Panvel stations during the Block period for three days i.e from 01.15 am to 4.45 am from the intervening night of 05/06th October (Thursday / Friday) to 08/09th October (Sunday / Monday).

During block period, the last local train for Panvel on Down Harbour line f will leave CSMT at 11.14 pm and will reach Panvel at 00.34 am.

Similarly, last local train for Panvel on Down Trans-Harbour line will leave Thane at 11.32 pm and will reach Panvel at 00.24 am.

In opposite direction, last local train leave Panvel on Up Trans-Harbour line at 10.15 Pm and will reach Thane at 11.07 pm.

First local train after the Block from Thane for Panvel will leave Thane at 06.20 am and will reach Panvel at 07.12 am. Similarly first local train after the Block from Panvel on Up Harbour line towards CSMT will leave Panvel at 05.17 am and will reach CSMT at 06.36 am.

First local train after the Block from Panvel on Up Trans-Harbour line towards Thane will leave Panvel at 05.44 am and will reach Thane at 06.38 am.