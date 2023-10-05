Mumbai News: Temporary Disruption In Thane-Panvel Trans-Harbour Local Train Services

Representative Image | Pixabay

Thane: In a precautionary measure to prevent bunching and ensure passenger safety, the Thane-Panvel Trans Harbour local train service has been temporarily altered today, said an official of CR.

"Trans Harbour local trains will continue to run from Thane to Belapur until 11:00 am as per the regular schedule," he said. However, there will be no Trans Harbour local train service between Belapur to Panvel until 11:00 am today.

This disruption is in response to ongoing speed restrictions at Panvel station due to yard remodeling work, aimed at improving infrastructure and safety.

Passengers travelling from Panvel to Belapur on the Harbour line will not be affected by this temporary change. Trains on harbour line will continue to operate as usual.

