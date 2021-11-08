Ahmednagar hospital fire: Four doctors including staff nurse suspended, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday updating on Ahmednagar hospital fire incident where 11 covid patients died on November 6 said suspended four doctors including while two staff nurses have been retired from their services. In a tweet, Rajesh Tope updated about the suspended hospital staff.

1. District Surgeon Dr. Sunil Pokhrana - Suspended

2. Dr. Suresh Dhakne- Medical Officer- Suspended

3. Dr. Visakha Shinde - Medical Officer - Suspended

4. Sapna Pathare- Staff Nurse- Suspended

5. Asma Sheikh - Staff Nurse - Retirement

6. Channa Anant - Staff Nurse - Retirement

Yesterday, Rajesh Tope said the state government will allocate funds for fire safety audits in all district hospitals and also work towards creating a post of 'fire safety officer' in each of these facilities. Speaking to reporters after visiting the site of the tragedy, he said the need for fire safety audits of all district hospitals has been discussed and a decision was taken that separate funds would be earmarked for the purpose.

1. जिल्हा शल्य चिकित्सक डॉ. सुनील पोखरणा - निलंबित

2. डॉ.सुरेश ढाकणे- वैद्यकीय अधिकारी- निलंबित

3. डॉ. विशाखा शिंदे - वैद्यकीय अधिकारी- निलंबित

4. सपना पठारे- स्टाफ नर्स- निलंबित

5. आस्मा शेख -स्टाफ नर्स - सेवा समाप्त

6. चन्ना आनंत - स्टाफ नर्स- सेवा समाप्त

2/2 — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) November 8, 2021

He also said that Rs 217 crore should be immediately sanctioned by the government to conduct the fire safety audits of such hospitals.

The minister said that there is a need to think about what kind of material should be used inside intensive care units (ICUs) to avoid fire incidents.

"The aspect related to continuous screening of ICUs and other sections of hospitals has also been discussed," he said.

Talking about the Ahmednagar hospital fire incident, Tope said officials have apprised him that prima facie, short circuit was the cause of the blaze.

"A committee formed to probe the Ahmednagar fire tragedy has been asked to submit a report in eight days, following which action will be taken against the guilty," Tope said.

The blaze erupted around 11 am on Saturday in the ICU ward, where 17 COVID-19 patients, many of them senior citizens and some on ventilator or oxygen support, were undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:50 PM IST