Ahmednagar: Agitating farmers distribute free milk, burn sugarcane in Puntamba

Farmers in the village have been staging an agitation since the last two days over various demands from the state government.

Friday, June 03, 2022
article-image
Agitating farmers in Puntamba village of Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district distributed milk for free and burnt sugarcane to register their protest against the state government on Friday.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse will meet the farmers in Puntamba on Saturday, Sarpanch Dhananjay Dhanwate said.

"On the third day of agitation today, we distributed free milk and burnt sugarcane. Nearly 300 farmers are sitting for agitation in Puntamba. Farmers who are part of various organisations, including Shetkari Sanghatana, have started gathering in Puntamba," Dhanwate said.

Bhuse spoke to the agitating farmers over phone and informed that he would come to meet them on Saturday, he said.

Farmers have put forth 16 demands, including price of milk, aid for sugarcane cultivators and free electricity.

