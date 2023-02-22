Ahead of Gudi Padva, Maharashtra gifts ₹ 100 ration kits to 1.63 crore families | PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government would distribute Rs 100 food kits to nearly 1.63 crore ration card holders ahead of the important Gudi Padva festival on March 22 and Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar's 132nd birth anniversary on April 14, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated here on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Shinde to extend the benefits of the Antyodaya Food Program to the weakest parts of society for the second time, following the implementation of a similar scheme in Diwali 2022.

Festive season bounty to be distributed to priority families

As a result, the festive season bounty will be distributed to priority families, farmers from several districts of the Aurangabad and Amravati Divisions, as well as Wardha of the Nagpur Division, suicide-prone districts, and farmers living below the poverty line.

The food kit will comprise 1 kg each of semolina, chana dal, sugar and palm oil from Gudi Padva for a month, delivered through both online and offline systems.

The government has also chosen to complete the tendering procedure in 15 days rather than 21 days, using an online technique, in order to procure the necessary rations for the upcoming scheme on time, according to the Chief Minister.

(With IANS inputs)

