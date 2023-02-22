e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Churchgate station to be renamed as C D Deshmukh station

Mumbai: Churchgate station to be renamed as C D Deshmukh station

In 1943, the Reserve Bank of India got its first Indian governor in Chintaman Dwarkanath Deshmukh, a civil servant luminary who went on to do many great things for the country

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 01:36 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Churchgate station to be renamed as C D Deshmukh station | PTI
Follow us on

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after taking over the Shiv Sena has passed a resolution to rename the iconic Churchgate station as Chintamanrao Deshmukh station. 

In 1943, the Reserve Bank of India got its first Indian governor in Chintaman Dwarkanath Deshmukh, a civil servant luminary who went on to do many great things for the country in the early years of India's Independence. He also become India’s finance minister during 1950-56.

Read Also
Mumbai shocker! Drunk naked man seen lying on floor of Churchgate-Virar local train during rush...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Churchgate station to be renamed as C D Deshmukh station

Mumbai: Churchgate station to be renamed as C D Deshmukh station

Mumbai: BMC yet to procure environmental clearances for Mogra & Mahul pumping stations

Mumbai: BMC yet to procure environmental clearances for Mogra & Mahul pumping stations

Mumbai cyber cell busts inter-state gang cheating people under guise of free club membership

Mumbai cyber cell busts inter-state gang cheating people under guise of free club membership

Mumbai: Cops raid Juhu shop, seize e-cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh

Mumbai: Cops raid Juhu shop, seize e-cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh

Gas leak at dye company in Turbhe MIDC in Navi Mumbai; fire brigade reaches spot

Gas leak at dye company in Turbhe MIDC in Navi Mumbai; fire brigade reaches spot