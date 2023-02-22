Mumbai: Churchgate station to be renamed as C D Deshmukh station | PTI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after taking over the Shiv Sena has passed a resolution to rename the iconic Churchgate station as Chintamanrao Deshmukh station.

In 1943, the Reserve Bank of India got its first Indian governor in Chintaman Dwarkanath Deshmukh, a civil servant luminary who went on to do many great things for the country in the early years of India's Independence. He also become India’s finance minister during 1950-56.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)