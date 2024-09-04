 Ahead Of Ganesh Festival, Industrial Court Calls MSRTC Strike Illegal, Asks Employees To Resume Work
The ST employees have gone on state-wide from Tuesday. Although the Industrial Labour Court has asked the employees to resume duties, the workers are firm on the demands.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
MSRTC strike affected bus services in Maharashtra | X

Mumbai: The Industrial Labour Court has called the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) strike illegal and has asked the employees to resume to work. Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the strike has majorly affected the Ganesh devotees who annually travel to their hometown, specially in Konkan to celebrate the festival.

The State Transport (ST) employees have called for a strike from Tuesday demanding salary parity with state government employees, seeking a pay scale adjustment to match that of their counterparts in the state sector.

As of Wednesday morning at 8 am, four more depots were forced to shut down, bringing the total number of non-operational depots to 63 out of the 251 ST bus depots in Maharashtra.

The Industrial Labour court on Tuesday itself called the strike illegal and asked the employees to resume their duties. However, the employees did not budge and continued their state-wide strike. On Wednesday, several passengers were seen stranded on ST depots waiting for drivers and conductors to resume services.

In response to the escalating situation, a crucial meeting between the Maharashtra Chief Minister and representatives of the striking workers is scheduled for this evening at 7 pm. The outcome of this meeting is eagerly awaited as the state grapples with the ongoing disruptions.

