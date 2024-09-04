Ahead Of Ganesh Festival, Industrial Court Calls MSRTC Strike Illegal, Asks Employees To Resume Work

MSRTC strike affected bus services in Maharashtra | X

Mumbai: The Industrial Labour Court has called the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) strike illegal and has asked the employees to resume to work. Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the strike has majorly affected the Ganesh devotees who annually travel to their hometown, specially in Konkan to celebrate the festival.

The State Transport (ST) employees have called for a strike from Tuesday demanding salary parity with state government employees, seeking a pay scale adjustment to match that of their counterparts in the state sector.

Read Also Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Appeals To MSRTC Workers To End Strike Amid Ganesh Festival Preparations

As of Wednesday morning at 8 am, four more depots were forced to shut down, bringing the total number of non-operational depots to 63 out of the 251 ST bus depots in Maharashtra.

Ahmedpur, Maharashtra: With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, Maharashtra's ST services face disruption due to an indefinite strike starting September 3 by the ST Workers' Joint Action Committee. The strike, called in Ahmedpur Agars, demands action on financial issues and… pic.twitter.com/IGzOF7F1b1 — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2024

The Industrial Labour court on Tuesday itself called the strike illegal and asked the employees to resume their duties. However, the employees did not budge and continued their state-wide strike. On Wednesday, several passengers were seen stranded on ST depots waiting for drivers and conductors to resume services.

STORY | Maharashtra: MSRTC employees launch state-wide strike ahead of Ganesh festival; 35 of 250 bus depots shut



READ: https://t.co/sBU0ovKQ9h pic.twitter.com/Vx18Fk5Ntn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 3, 2024

In response to the escalating situation, a crucial meeting between the Maharashtra Chief Minister and representatives of the striking workers is scheduled for this evening at 7 pm. The outcome of this meeting is eagerly awaited as the state grapples with the ongoing disruptions.