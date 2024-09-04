Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Appeals To MSRTC Workers To End Strike Amid Ganesh Festival Preparations

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: ST workers' strike has brought Shinde government in trouble when the Ganesh festival is on the corner. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called a meeting with the representatives of the ST on Wednesday evening. Shinde appealed to ST workers to withdraw the strike.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to ST workers to withdraw the strike and requested them not to overwhelm the people. ST workers are demanding an Increase in DA allowance, Salary of ST workers and officers should be made par at State government workers and officers.

Preparation for Ganesh festival has begun in Maharashtra. Ganesh festival is an important festival of Maharashtra. People of Konkan, who work in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali prefer to go to Konkan to celebrate Ganesh Festival along with their families. ST buses are an important medium of transport in Konkan which is cheaper and easily accessible for the common and poor people of Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra in such a situation ST strike has created problems for the people.

While speaking to the Media, CM Shinde said "A positive solution will come out in tomorrow's meeting. In the past, we have resolved various issues through discussion."

Moreover, Opposition leader in the state assembly, Vijay Wadettivar said "The State government should not overwhelm the countryside people and resolve the issue as soon as possible. I went through the ST worker's demand list and I think 2-3 demands among them can be easily resolved. Government should give immediate relief to ST workers. Strike should not be extended for more days and common people should not be overwhelmed."

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar and Sadabhau Khot have supported the ST strike and said to media "From the last two months, we have been holding discussion with the government on how ST workers will be brought at par in the salary level of state government employees. Devendra Fadanvis had directed the MD of ST Mahamandal to accept their demand but why officers are not following the orders. ST workers are calling us and asking about their demands, what answer should we give them." Padalkar appealed to the ST workers to drop common man to their homes today and go on strike from Wednesday morning till demand meets."

Furthermore, Udya Samant held a meeting with ST workers representatives and requested them to wait for 48 hours. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold a meeting with ST workers on Wednesday evening. But ST workers refuted the request and were adamant on their strike.

Advocate Guratan Sadavarte who had fought cases in support of ST workers during the MVA regime has alleged that supporters of Uddhav Thackeray and Shard Pawar have called ST workers strike.

In October 2021, thousands of MSRTC workers went on an indefinite strike demanding that they be treated on par with state government employees and that the cash-strapped transport corporation be merged with the government. The strike continued for several months, causing inconvenience to people. Many ST workers agitated on the roads and some of them protested at Azad maidan. Finally, the Bombay High Court stepped in and directed the protesting workers to resume duties by April 15, 2022.