After wine shops and mobile stores, temples on radar of thieves

Mira-Bhayandar: Even the abode of the gods is not safe from thieves and robbers in the twin-city. This became evident after unidentified miscreants broke into two temples located in the Kharigaon area of Bhayandar (east) in a single night and decamped not only with the entire cash collected in the temple’s donation box but also walked away with the idols of the revered deities and other silver artefacts including the crowns which graced the idol.

The Radhakrishna temple and Mahadev temple were targeted by the thieves. The break-in apparently took place during the wee hours, however, it came to light when the priest arrived at the temple for the regular prayers early on Monday morning. Apart from valuable silver artefacts, the culprits also broke open two donation boxes and took away the cash.

After a series of break-in reported from commercial establishments, especially wine shops and mobile stores, thieves have now started targeting religious places in the twin-city.

Meanwhile, a case under sections 380,454 and 457 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified thieves at the Navghar police station in Bhayandar. Further investigations were underway.