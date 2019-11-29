After stopping BJP juggernaut, Sanjay Raut says Sena eyeing Goa

A day after Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday has said that Goa Forward Party president and former Deputy Chief Minister of Goa, Vijai Sardesai along with 3 MLAs will be forming alliance with Shiv Sena.

Raut told news agency ANI, "Goa Forward Party president & ex-Dy CM of Goa, Vijai Sardesai along with 3 MLAs, is forming alliance with Shiv Sena. A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra. Jaldi hi Goa mein bhi aapko ek chamatkar dikhai dega." He further went on to say that, "this will happen across the country. After Maharashtra it is Goa, then we will go to other states. We want to make a non-BJP political front in this country."