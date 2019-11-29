After stopping BJP juggernaut, Sanjay Raut says Sena eyeing Goa

A day after Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday has said that Goa Forward Party president and former Deputy Chief Minister of Goa, Vijai Sardesai along with 3 MLAs will be forming alliance with Shiv Sena.
Raut told news agency ANI, "Goa Forward Party president & ex-Dy CM of Goa, Vijai Sardesai along with 3 MLAs, is forming alliance with Shiv Sena. A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra. Jaldi hi Goa mein bhi aapko ek chamatkar dikhai dega." He further went on to say that, "this will happen across the country. After Maharashtra it is Goa, then we will go to other states. We want to make a non-BJP political front in this country."
"We plan to form a separate front in that state with various parties, including CongressÂ. We are hopeful that there could be a 'miracle' in Goa also soon," Raut told the media.
The Sena leader's comments on the political situation in the neigbouring state came a day after the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress's Maha Vikas Aghadi-led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took office.
Raut also took a jibe at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- whose second tenure lasted for three days -- for being elected as leader of the opposition party in the state. Taking to Twitter, Raut said: "Heartiest congratulations to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who claimed that there will be no opposition in Maharashtra, on being elected as the opposition party leader."
