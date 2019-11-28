‘How is Josh?’: Sanjay Raut ecstatic on Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in day

Saamna editor and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was in fine form on the day Uddhav Thackeray was set for his swearing-in ceremony. Sanjay Raut has been telling everyone who has been willing to listen that there will be a ‘Sena CM in Maharashtra’ and on the day that the dream finally comes true, an ecstatic Raut tweeted:
He also maintained secrecy over Aaditya’s position and said: “Uddhav Thackeray ji is not only his father but also chief minister. He will take the decision."
Addressing reporters yesterday, Raut said it will not be surprising if the Shiv Sena forms government at the Centre after having installed its chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) in Maharashtra.
Raut, who addressed the media regularly over the past one month as he took the BJP head-on, aggressively putting forth his party's side, also said that he would not be holding regular press briefings from Thursday and revert to his work pertaining to the Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
The Rajya Sabha member is also the executive editor of Marathi daily 'Saamana'. After BJP President Amit Shah took a jibe at the Shiv Sena alleging that its candidates had won elections piggybacking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday retorted that even the BJP had been relying on the image of late Balasaheb Thackeray for the past many years to shore up votes.
"Amit Shah is the Home Minister and a very big politician. He sometimes speaks things that should not be spoken. For 25 years they used the posters of Balasaheb Thackeray to win elections in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, did we question them then?" Raut told reporters yesterday.
Earlier, Shah through a series of tweets had said that the popularity of Modi had a huge role to play in the winning of the Shiv Sena candidates in the recently held Assembly elections in Maharashtra.
"All of Shiv Sena candidates have won the elections by fighting with us. There is not a single MLA of theirs who did not put up Modiji's posters. In fact, their Vidhan Sabha (constituencies) had bigger cut-outs of Modiji than the ones of BJP. The people of the country and Maharashtra know this well," Shah said in a tweet from his official handle.
