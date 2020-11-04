Pics: After remaining 'untraceable' for a week, Karishma Prakash arrives at NCB office

Fearing arrest after the NCB summoned her in the case, Prakash filed an anticipatory bail plea.

In its reply before the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court, the central agency opposed Prakash's pre-arrest bail plea. It also moved an application seeking her presence during the hearing.

Prakash's lawyer said she was ready to cooperate with the investigation and to remain present at the NCB office.

The prosecution assured the court that the NCB will not take any "coercive action" (such as arrest) against her till the next date of hearing.

Judge G B Gurao adjourned the matter for hearing on November 7.

The NCB, which is probing alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood celebrities which came to light after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide in June, had summoned Prakash on October 28.

The NCB has already recorded statements of Deepika and fellow actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the case.