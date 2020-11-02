Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai, while her former manager Karishma Prakash remains 'untraceable'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, who is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been 'untraceable' after she was summoned by the NCB for questioning, officials said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone on Monday arrived in Mumbai after completing the Goa schedule of her upcoming film. The actress was busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Her co-stars were also spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport.

Check out the pics here: