Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai, while her former manager Karishma Prakash remains 'untraceable'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, who is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been 'untraceable' after she was summoned by the NCB for questioning, officials said on Monday.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone on Monday arrived in Mumbai after completing the Goa schedule of her upcoming film. The actress was busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Her co-stars were also spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport.
Check out the pics here:
Deepika's ex-manager was asked to appear before the NCB on October 27, after the NCB recovered 1.7 gm of charas and some bottles of CBD oil from her premises last month. Prakash has already applied for anticipatory bail.
Earlier Padukone and Prakash have appeared before the NCB for questioning.
Prakash's name cropped up during interrogation of one of the arrested drug peddlers, an official said earlier.
Statements of Padukone and fellow actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, were recorded by the NCB in September.
The Central agency has so far arrested 23 persons as part of its investigation in the drug case linked to Rajput's death. The late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the drug case, is out on bail now.
(With inputs from PTI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)