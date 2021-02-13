Mumbai: After Maharashtra Governor refused state plane, Shiv Sena says his trip to Dehradun was 'personal'

Koshyari, who was scheduled to visit Dehradun on Thursday by a state government plane, had to book a commercial flight to Dehradun after he was informed on reaching the Mumbai Airport about the denial of permission to him to use the state flight.

The editorial further said the Maharashtra Governor should maintain the honour and prestige of the post he is currently holding.

The Governor is being used as a "puppet" and this is an "insult" to the nation, it said.

"If this was not the situation, the Governor would have appointed 12 members in the legislative council. The list of the members who were to be appointed was sent to the Governor six months before. But he has not appointed them on the wish of BJP," the editorial said.

"The members are appointed for 6 years. These members will retire as per their schedule. But the time of his appointment will be decided by the Governor. It is a violation of the constitution," it added.

Commenting on the row, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as "egoist", stating that it was a "black day" in the history of Maharashtra.