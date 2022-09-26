After losing $20 bn Vedanta-Foxconn project, Maharashtra Ministers on Gujarat visit to understand its semiconductor policy

CM Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Amid criticism from various quarters over the loss of the Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat, the Shinde Fadnavis government has sent its two ministers including Forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and industry minister Uday Samant Monday visited the BJP-ruled state to understand a slew of initiatives taken by the successive state governments there in various sectors. Even though the much-debated $20 billion semiconductor project by Vedanta Foxconn has gone to Gujarat, the Shinde Fadnavis government thought it fit to take a few lessons from the BJP-led government on not just attracting investments but the implementation of digital mission, e-governance and above all understand the key features of its semiconductor policy which was rolled out recently.

Mungantiwar and Samant on Monday morning held a marathon meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and discussed the state government’s various policies so that they can be emulated in Maharashtra. The visit of Mungantiwar and Samant is crucial as Vedanta Group chief Anil Agarwal has announced that they will create a hub where Maharashtra will be part of their forward integration. The state government expects that the proposed investment will come up in Talegaon where the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation had earmarked 1100 acres of land.

Mungantiwar and Samant discussed with the Gujarat CM and officials its recently unveiled dedicated ‘Gujarat Semiconductor Policy 2022-27’. The policy aims at creating at least 2,00,000 new employment opportunities over five years. The Gujarat Government has also proposed to develop a special ‘Semicon City’ as a part of the Dholera Special Investment region.

A senior government official told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The Gujarat government has an IT/ITeS policy for 2022-27. The ministers will have a critical look at it as the state government proposes to release new IT/ITeS police for Maharashtra. Besides, the ministers will study Biotechnology Police (2022-27), The New Industrial Policy 2020, Electronic Policy (2016-21), Textile Police, eGovernance Policy (2014-2019) and Start-Up Policy (2016-21).’’ He further said the Gujarat Government has been proactive in making e-Governance functional in all its Municipalities and Municipal Corporations.

