After Chase the Virus, now it’s time for BMC to Chase the Patient

Mumbai: First, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) embarked on a 'Chase the Virus' campaign, to pursue aggressive door-to-door testing for coronavirus. Now, it is time to move on to the next phase, which it is calling its 'Chase the Patient' policy.

This new chase entails patients being approached by their local ward officials who will directly send them to hospitals as per their need.

The civic body has already decentralised the bed allotment systems. Each ward office has now war rooms which carry out this process.

"Each ward has a 30 dedicated helplines for Covid patients. They can get directly get in touch with the doctors through the helplines, following which their condition will be assessed," stated Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

"If it is found that the symptoms of the patients have intensified, then he or she may be transferred to a dedicated Covid hospital by the BMCs ambulance" Chahal said.

Under this new programme, if a patient is found to be severely ill, then they could be isolated at home and will be provided dedicated oxygen supply and a hospital bed, according to a BMC statement.