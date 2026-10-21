After Attempted Attack On Tiger Shroff, Shiv Sena Leader Rahool Kanal Writes To Mumbai Police Seeking Security

Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal. | Screengrab, X (@ANI)

Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal has written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti seeking security in the wake of the firing attempt on Hindi film actor Tiger Shroff.

Kanal, a member of the Shiv Sena group led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claimed that his residence and office had been recceed on three occasions.

Kanal, who is known to share close ties with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has expressed apprehensions about a possible threat to his life and urged the Mumbai Police to provide him with security.

Attempted attack on Shroff

On October 18, a group of assailants allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu as he was leaving after a football match. The actor escaped gunshots wounds but suffered minor abrasions from gunpowder and shattered glass. His driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries.

Three persons have been arrested for the shooting, and have been identified as Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan. They were brought to Mumbai from Rajasthan’s Kota in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing incident. A social media post circulating from a Facebook account bearing the name ‘Anmol Bishnoi’ purportedly carries a message claiming responsibility for the attack.

In the post, the purported authors claim they had previously contacted Shroff to warn him but allege that he did not heed the warning. The message also threatens members of the Mumbai film industry who do not comply with the gang’s demands or continue working with Salman Khan, warning that they could be targeted next.