Lawrence Bishnoi Claims Responsibility For Firing Incident Involving Tiger Shroff, Threatens Bollywood Industry | File Pics

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing incident involving a BMW car belonging to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, with a social media post attributed to gangster Anil Pandit surfacing after the attack. Police are verifying the authenticity of the post and the claims made in it.

According to preliminary information, two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Shroff’s BMW car. The driver, who sustained injuries in the incident, was rushed to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

The Juhu police, along with the Mumbai Crime Branch, have formed 12 teams to trace the accused who fled after the firing. Investigators are probing the incident and examining possible links to organised crime.

The firing has also drawn attention to similarities in the modus operandi with the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence and the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Investigators are expected to examine whether the incidents have any connection.

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Meanwhile, a post circulating on social media from a Facebook account bearing the name ‘Anmol Bishnoi’ purportedly carries a message claiming responsibility for the attack. The message names Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu as those taking responsibility on behalf of the gang.

In the post, the purported authors claim that they had previously contacted Tiger Shroff to warn him but allege that he did not heed the warning. The message further threatens members of the Mumbai film industry who do not comply with the gang’s demands or who work with Salman Khan, warning that they could be targeted next.

The post concludes with a threatening message asking the film industry to wait and watch.

The authenticity of the social media claim and the identities of those behind the firing remain subject to police verification.

Earlier extortion allegation: Anil Pandit’s name had also surfaced in an alleged extortion case reported around 15 days earlier. According to reports, a private hospital owner in Panipat received a voice note demanding Rs 1 crore. The caller allegedly identified himself as Anil Pandit and claimed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police are investigating the firing incident and are attempting to establish the identity and motive of the attackers.

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