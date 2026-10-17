‘He Didn’t Speak To My Dad For 5 Years’: Salman Khan Reveals Why His Maternal Grandfather Opposed His Parents’ Marriage - VIDEO

‘He Didn’t Speak To My Dad For 5 Years’: Salman Khan Reveals Why His Maternal Grandfather Opposed His Parents’ Marriage |

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan praised the contestants for taking a stand against violence inside the house. To make his point, the host shared an anecdote from his personal life, revealing that his maternal grandfather did not speak to his father, Salim Khan, for five years after his parents got married.

Salman explained that his maternal grandfather was upset about his mother’s decision to marry Salim, who was an aspiring actor in the film industry at the time. Clarifying that the disagreement had nothing to do with religion, the actor said, “Jab mere mata-pita ki shaadi hui, toh usmein koi religious connotation nahi tha. Usmein sirf jo mere nana the, woh is baat se upset the ki yaar, inki shaadi ek good-looking aadmi se ho rahi hai, jo actor banna chah raha hai aur film industry mein hai. Uske upar se aitraaz tha.”

LATEST: #SalmanKhan talking about his conversation with his dad Salim Khan Salman shared his father, mother and his grandparent's story for an example, Golden heart in true sense ❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan | #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/nHVU26dKc3 — 𝚂𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚢𝚊 (@beingSanii) October 17, 2026

He further explained that his maternal grandfather was concerned about the kind of environment his daughter would have to live in. Salman recalled, “Nana ka yeh tha ki meri beti is mahaul mein kaise rahegi.” The actor added that his maternal grandfather did not speak to Salim Khan for five years. “Unhone mere papa se paanch saal baat nahi ki,” he said.

According to Salman, his maternal grandfather eventually visited the family after Sohail Khan was born. Recalling the moment, the actor said, “Tab woh aaye Mahim se Bandra, jalebi ka box leke. Aaye, phir unhone yeh regret dikhaya ki mujhse bahut badi galti hui ki I have missed my grandchildren growing up.”

Salman said his maternal grandfather later regretted losing those years and missing the opportunity to know what he described as the “nicest man on earth”. He also recalled how his grandfather would tell his mother that she could visit him whenever she wanted, but should not come after a fight. Recalling his words, Salman said, “Like that, you can come anytime, lekin jhagda karke tum nahi aaogi.”