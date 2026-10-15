Sonali Kulkarni Reveals Why She Agreed To Play Salman Khan’s Mother In Bharat Despite Being 9 Years Younger: People Still Question Me | FPJ Exclusive | File photo

Playing a leading man’s mother on screen can be a tricky proposition for an actress, especially when she is younger than the actor himself. Yet, Sonali Kulkarni took on the role of Salman Khan’s mother in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, despite being nine years younger than the superstar. While such casting choices can invite questions, the actress had her own reasons for saying yes to the film. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Sonali opened up about her love for Tabu, her experience playing Hrithik Roshan’s mother in Mission Kashmir, and the initial hesitation she had before accepting Salman Khan's mother's role in Bharat.

Recalling how her admiration for Tabu played a significant role in her decision to be part of Bharat, Sonali said, “There was a film called Bharat and I heard many people asking me a question that how did you say yes to be Salman’s mother? Then there were flashbacks and they wanted to have young mother and so on. But also there was one scene with Tabu, for which I got tempted. And let us blame her. I love her so much that she knows that if I was a man, I would have probably married her and followed her wherever she went. She knows this. But that was my temptation to do Bharat and she was so good in that one small scene.”

Sonali also revealed that Bharat was not the first film in which she played a leading actor’s mother, recalling how she was cast opposite Sanjay Dutt as his wife and played Hrithik Roshan’s mother in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Mission Kashmir (2000). “When I was offered Hrithik Roshan’s mother, I was offered a film by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. And they said, you are going to be Sanjay Dutt’s wife. Because nobody knew Hrithik then. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was yet to release. When I heard Sanjay Dutt, I thought they are going to reject me because I am just 5’4. Sanjay Dutt is so tall. But they selected me. Then Hrithik and I had to perform a scene. So I was not scared later on when the media started asking questions about how I played Hrithik’s mother. Then I realised, oh, I have done something really great because a few actresses had denied that role. And then how come I accepted that role? For me, the hurdles were not all that hard.”

Speaking about her initial hesitation before accepting Bharat, Sonali recalled questioning the casting team about why they thought she would suit the role. The actress said, “Similarly, when I was doing Bharat, I definitely asked Mukesh Chhabra, who was my casting director, and Salman and his team, Atul Agnihotri & Alvira Agnihotri. I asked the entire team that what makes you think that I will look his mother? Is this a compliment or criticism? And they said, 'please, at least you don’t ask these questions. You’ve done so many roles and you know, you don’t fear'. So when they explained that the entire flashback is going to be repeated in the film, it was prosthetically easier to make a younger actor older than vice versa. And they were making a lovely film where wonderful actors mattered. It had something to do with our country. And I was so touched with the humility and pampering of the entire production. I said yes. I’m ready to answer everyone as long as I am happy doing what I’m offered.”