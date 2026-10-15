'Lucky Enough To Share Frame With You': Ranbir Kapoor Praises Ramayana Co-star Sai Pallavi, Speaks In Telugu - Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor Praises Sai Pallavi | X (Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be seen as Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The audience is excited to watch their fresh pairing on the big screens. Sai will be the first guest on the talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi season 2, which will premiere on Telugu Zee 5 on October 16, 2026. A promo of the episode has been released, in which Ranbir Kapoor's special video message is played for Sai.

In the video, Ranbir says, "Sai, what I admire most about you is your honesty. Every co-star should be lucky enough to share frame with someone like you. And when it came to Sita, I honestly can't imagine anyone else. People are going to see you in a whole new light and I can't wait for that."

Watch the video below...

Rama for his Sita ❤️ #RanbirKapoor made a special gesture, praising @saipallavi.senthamarai as the beautiful Sita they got for #Ramayana 🏹 #JayammuNishchayammura with Jagapathi – Season 2, premieres 16th October only on Telugu Zee 5. #ZeeTelugu premieres on October 18th https://t.co/QacvRNtF4t — Zee 5 South (@Zee5South) October 15, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor's Message For His Telugu Audience

The actor further gave a sweet message to his Telugu audience and said, "And to my Telugu audience, mee premakee na dhanyavadelu (Thank you for your love)."

Reacting to Ranbir's video, Sai said, "How sweet!"

In the trailer and the song of Ramayana, the chemistry between Ranbir and Sai is good. But, the moviegoers are keen to see what chemistry the two will have in the film.

Ramayana Trailer 2

According to social media buzz, the second trailer of Ramayana Part 1 will be released on Thursday at an event in Bengaluru in the presence of cast and crew. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana, which also stars Yash in the lead role, will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to release on November 5, 2026, and part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali next year.

Everyone is eagerly waiting to see what response Ramayana will get at the box office.