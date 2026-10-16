‘Isme Humour Kaise Lagta Hai?’: Salman Khan Schools Qazi Touqeer Over Spitting In ScoutOP’s Ear Amid Bigg Boss 20 Clash |

The Weekend Ka Vaar promo of Bigg Boss 20 shows Salman Khan reprimanding Qazi Touqeer for spitting into ScoutOP’s ear. While viewers have mostly seen Salman praising Qazi so far, the host appears to call him out this time for taking a joke too far. Addressing the show’s zero-tolerance policy towards violence, Salman questions how Qazi could find humour in his act.

In the promo, Salman says, “Ye start hua tha Qazi ne Scout ke kaan mein thooka aur ekdum ganda wala ekdum andar tak. Qazi, isme humour kaise lagta hai?” He further asks, “How is it cool?” Salman does not stop there and also questions Qazi’s changing approach towards taking a stand.

The Bigg Boss 20 host adds, “Qazi stand lene ka tareeka bhi bhot conveniently badalta hai.”

Weekend Ka Vaar Episode will be fun if Salman Khan gives Qazi the joker a proper reality check for his disgusting act against Scout Op 🔥💀 #ScoutOP #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/TglaymFxwV — 𝑾𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒆𝒅 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒉 (@Sukoon_121) October 16, 2026

Let’s see if Salman Khan actually confronts Qazi tomorrow for biting Scout’s ear and spitting inside it, or if we get another masterclass in whitewashing unacceptable behaviour. 💀🤡 #ScoutOP #ScoutArmy #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/VdYxVUYhNu — Niraj (@Niraj8179) October 16, 2026

Reacting to the promo, one viewer wrote, “Let’s see if Salman Khan actually confronts Qazi tomorrow for biting Scout’s ear and spitting inside it, or if we get another masterclass in whitewashing unacceptable behaviour.” Another commented, “Weekend Ka Vaar Episode will be fun if Salman Khan gives Qazi the joker a proper reality check for his disgusting act against Scout Op.”

Bigg Boss 20 Clash Explained

Qazi and Scout had been having disagreements in the house. During one incident, Qazi reportedly hugged Scout, bit his ear and spat into it. Scout initially did not escalate the matter, but Qazi later recounted the incident to other housemates, including Gullu and Mahhi Vij, while laughing about it. His decision to boast about the prank became a major point of criticism.

Nakul overheard Qazi discussing the incident and allegedly making fun of Scout. He went to Scout and told him what Qazi had said. Scout then confronted Qazi, who reportedly defended his actions by saying he had been joking and that it was all in fun.

The discussion grew tense as Nakul challenged Qazi’s explanation. Qazi then asked Gullu to intervene and help explain the situation to Nakul. Nakul objected to Gullu stepping into the argument, reportedly questioning why he should listen to Gullu.

The disagreement between Nakul and Gullu quickly escalated. Reports say Nakul charged towards Gullu and pushed him, after which Gullu retaliated. The two were seen grabbing each other by the collars, and Gullu’s sweater was reportedly torn during the scuffle. Other contestants, including ScoutOP, Manish Goel, Aasif Khan and Yung DSA, intervened to separate them. Mahhi was also seen hitting Nakul during the altercation and shouting at him for getting physical with Gullu. This sparked a separate backlash online, with some viewers demanding action against her as well.